SONAMOO's Nahyun Announces Pregnancy And Plans To Get Married Next Year
Former SONAMOO member Nahyun is expecting!
On March 14, the idol-turned-actress took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant. Nahyun also revealed that she expected to hold her wedding “about a year from now.”
Along with the news of her pregnancy, Nahyun shared photos of her positive pregnancy test and sonogram.
Her full announcement is as follows:
Hello.
While we were preparing to get married, a precious gift found its way to us first.
After spending some time being cautious, I have finally entered the stable period [of pregnancy], so I’m now sharing this news with you all.
Although things are going in a slightly different order [than expected], I think this has become an even more special beginning for us.
We plan on taking our time preparing for the wedding, so I think it will probably take place about a year from now.
I’d be grateful if you could give us your warm blessings.
Congratulations to Nahyun and her fiancé!
Watch Nahyun in “Idol Recipe” on Viki below: