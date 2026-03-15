SONAMOO's Nahyun Announces Pregnancy And Plans To Get Married Next Year

Former SONAMOO member Nahyun is expecting!

On March 14, the idol-turned-actress took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant. Nahyun also revealed that she expected to hold her wedding “about a year from now.”

Along with the news of her pregnancy, Nahyun shared photos of her positive pregnancy test and sonogram.

Her full announcement is as follows:

Hello. While we were preparing to get married, a precious gift found its way to us first. After spending some time being cautious, I have finally entered the stable period [of pregnancy], so I’m now sharing this news with you all. Although things are going in a slightly different order [than expected], I think this has become an even more special beginning for us. We plan on taking our time preparing for the wedding, so I think it will probably take place about a year from now. I’d be grateful if you could give us your warm blessings.

Congratulations to Nahyun and her fiancé!

Watch Nahyun in “Idol Recipe” on Viki below:

Watch Now