Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 3

IVE’s “BANG BANG” retains the top spot for the second week in a row. Congratulations to IVE!

Debuting at No. 2 is BLACKPINK’s “GO,” the title track from their third mini album “DEADLINE.” Driven by a powerful sound and addictive melody, “GO” conveys a message of courage and unity.

Holding steady at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 3 1 (–) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) GO Album: DEADLINE Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-2) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (–) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 6 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (-3) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 5 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-1) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 9 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 12 (+2) Drowning WOODZ 13 (+2) Love Love Love Epik High 14 (-1) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 15 (+1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 16 (+20) 미워 (Ego) Crush 17 (–) OVERDRIVE TWS 18 (-10) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM 19 (+1) Still Rose ASC2NT 20 (new) 내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive) TUNEXX 21 (+5) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 22 (new) 나의 첫사랑에게 (To. My First Love) H1-KEY 23 (-4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 24 (+1) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 25 (+3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 26 (+4) GO! CORTIS 27 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé 28 (+4) like JENNIE Jennie 29 (new) CODE EVERGLOW 30 (-8) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 31 (new) 널 떠올리면 (When I think about you) Kim Sungkyu 32 (-8) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 33 (-15) SANE ONE PACT 34 (-1) Do It Stray Kids 35 (–) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 36 (-9) Knife ENHYPEN 37 (-3) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 38 (–) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 39 (-8) Adrenaline ATEEZ 40 (+7) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE 41 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 42 (+1) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle 43 (new) ROBOT Lee Young Ji 44 (new) 사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Junk Love) LAVIN 45 (–) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 46 (-23) Crown EXO 47 (-1) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 48 (-7) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 49 (-5) Daydream Wendy 50 (-29) ROOMBADOOMBA DAILY:DIRECTION





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%