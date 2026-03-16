Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 3
IVE’s “BANG BANG” retains the top spot for the second week in a row. Congratulations to IVE!
Debuting at No. 2 is BLACKPINK’s “GO,” the title track from their third mini album “DEADLINE.” Driven by a powerful sound and addictive melody, “GO” conveys a message of courage and unity.
Holding steady at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”
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1 (–) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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2 (new) GO
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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3 (–) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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4 (-2) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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5 (-1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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6 (–) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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8 (-3) My whole world
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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9 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|12 (+2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|13 (+2)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|14 (-1)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|15 (+1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|16 (+20)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|17 (–)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|18 (-10)
|BOTH SIDES
|NCT JNJM
|19 (+1)
|Still Rose
|ASC2NT
|20 (new)
|내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive)
|TUNEXX
|21 (+5)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|22 (new)
|나의 첫사랑에게 (To. My First Love)
|H1-KEY
|23 (-4)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|24 (+1)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|25 (+3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|26 (+4)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|27 (+2)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|28 (+4)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|29 (new)
|CODE
|EVERGLOW
|30 (-8)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|31 (new)
|널 떠올리면 (When I think about you)
|Kim Sungkyu
|32 (-8)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|33 (-15)
|SANE
|ONE PACT
|34 (-1)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|35 (–)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|36 (-9)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|37 (-3)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|38 (–)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|39 (-8)
|Adrenaline
|ATEEZ
|40 (+7)
|FREAK ALARM
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|41 (-1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|42 (+1)
|Mono (feat. skaiwater)
|i-dle
|43 (new)
|ROBOT
|Lee Young Ji
|44 (new)
|사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Junk Love)
|LAVIN
|45 (–)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|46 (-23)
|Crown
|EXO
|47 (-1)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|48 (-7)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|49 (-5)
|Daydream
|Wendy
|50 (-29)
|ROOMBADOOMBA
|DAILY:DIRECTION
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%