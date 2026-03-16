Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 3

Music
Mar 16, 2026
by edward1849

IVE’s “BANG BANG” retains the top spot for the second week in a row. Congratulations to IVE!

Debuting at No. 2 is BLACKPINK’s “GO,” the title track from their third mini album “DEADLINE.” Driven by a powerful sound and addictive melody, “GO” conveys a message of courage and unity.

Holding steady at No. 3 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!”

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 3
  • 1 (–) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (new) GO
    Image of GO
    Album: DEADLINE
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut
    • Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (–) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-2) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-1) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (–) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-3) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-1) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
12 (+2) Drowning WOODZ
13 (+2) Love Love Love Epik High
14 (-1) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
15 (+1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
16 (+20) 미워 (Ego) Crush
17 (–) OVERDRIVE TWS
18 (-10) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM
19 (+1) Still Rose ASC2NT
20 (new) 내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive) TUNEXX
21 (+5) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
22 (new) 나의 첫사랑에게 (To. My First Love) H1-KEY
23 (-4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
24 (+1) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
25 (+3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
26 (+4) GO! CORTIS
27 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé
28 (+4) like JENNIE Jennie
29 (new) CODE EVERGLOW
30 (-8) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
31 (new) 널 떠올리면 (When I think about you) Kim Sungkyu
32 (-8) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
33 (-15) SANE ONE PACT
34 (-1) Do It Stray Kids
35 (–) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
36 (-9) Knife ENHYPEN
37 (-3) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
38 (–) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
39 (-8) Adrenaline ATEEZ
40 (+7) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE
41 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
42 (+1) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle
43 (new) ROBOT Lee Young Ji
44 (new) 사랑하고 싶지 않아 (Junk Love) LAVIN
45 (–) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
46 (-23) Crown EXO
47 (-1) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
48 (-7) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
49 (-5) Daydream Wendy
50 (-29) ROOMBADOOMBA DAILY:DIRECTION


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

BLACKPINK
Car the garden
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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