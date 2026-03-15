Park Sung Hoon Takes Han Ji Min Out On A Carefully Planned Date In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Park Sung Hoon will go all out preparing for his date with Han Ji Min in “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a new rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) was unable to go on a proper date with Lee Ui Yeong after their initial blind date. However, at the end of the latest episode, he finally mustered up the courage to ask her out.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Song Tae Seop takes Lee Ui Yeong on a painstakingly planned three-part date. Following the itinerary that Song Tae Seop has carefully mapped out, the two of them walk side by side along a stone-wall path while smiling shyly at one another.

Next, the couple heads to a movie theater, where their physical proximity and ceaseless laughter suggest that the two have already gotten significantly closer than before.

For the final stage of their date, Song Tae Seop and Lee Ui Yeong spend some quality time at home together.

To find out whether this date will mark a turning point in Song Tae Seop and Lee Ui Yeong’s relationship, catch the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 15 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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