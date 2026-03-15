Ha Jung Woo Agrees To Help Fake-Kidnap Krystal In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Ha Jung Woo will join a fake-kidnapping plot on the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

At the end of the first episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Ki Su Jong accidentally stumbled upon a shocking sight in the basement of his building. When he inadvertently caught his friend friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) in the middle of kidnapping his wife Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal), he was unable to believe his own eyes.

In the upcoming second episode of the drama, Ki Su Jong wavers in the face of a lucrative offer from Min Hwal Seong to join his fake-kidnapping scheme. As Ki Su Jong is in dire need of money, he is tempted by Min Hwal Seong’s dangerous plan to extort money from his wealthy mother-in-law.

Newly released stills from the next episode capture the two friends putting their riskyplan into action.

One photo shows Min Hwal Seong seemingly egging his mother-in-law on as he delivers the acting performance of a lifetime.

In another photo, Ki Su Jong appears to have run into someone in front of a walk-in freezer area, piquing curiosity as to whether this encounter will affect the duo’s scheme.

The “Mad Concrete Dreams” production team commented, “Ki Su Jong will join the fake-kidnapping plot with the mindset of grasping at his very last lifeline. The two friends planned to wrap things up after securing the [ransom] money, but the fake kidnapping takes an unexpected turn, which will lead to bigger thrills and entertainment in Episode 2.”

They went on to tease, “Please keep an eye on what kinds of unexpected results will be caused by the somewhat clumsy and amateurish two friends’ fake kidnapping.”

To find out what lies in store for the bumbling duo, tune in to the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on March 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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