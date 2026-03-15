'Boyfriend On Demand' And BLACKPINK's Jisoo Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

Netflix’s “Boyfriend on Demand” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Boyfriend on Demand” took No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Boyfriend on Demand” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also dominated the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo rose to No. 1, followed by her co-stars Seo In Guk and Seo Kang Jun at No. 3 and No. 6 respectively.

In its final week on air, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list, with leading lady Park Shin Hye also claiming No. 2 on the actor list.

tvN’s new thriller “Siren’s Kiss” debuted at No. 3 on the drama list this week, while stars Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon entered the actor list at No. 4 and No. 10 respectively.

tvN’s “Our Universe” rose to No. 4 on this week’s drama list, and star Bae In Hyuk came in at No. 8 on the actor list.

JTBC’s new series “Still Shining” debuted at No. 5 on the drama list, with leads Kim Min Ju and GOT7’s Park Jin Young ranking No. 5 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” climbed to No. 6 on the drama list, while leading lady Han Ji Min took No. 9 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Boyfriend on Demand” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” tvN “Siren’s Kiss” tvN “Our Universe” JTBC “Still Shining” JTBC “The Practical Guide to Love” ENA “Honour” Netflix “The Art of Sarah” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Jisoo (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Seo In Guk (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Park Min Young (“Siren’s Kiss”) Kim Min Ju (“Still Shining”) Seo Kang Jun (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Park Jinyoung (“Still Shining”) Bae In Hyuk (“Our Universe”) Han Ji Min (“The Practical Guide to Love”) Wi Ha Joon (“Siren’s Kiss”)

Binge-watch all of “Our Universe” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on the latest episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” below!

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