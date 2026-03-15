Watch: Nana Reveals Her Home, Sings 'Catallena,' And Gives Her Manager A Headache In 'The Manager' Preview 

Nana will be sharing a peek inside her home and everyday life on MBC’s “The Manager”!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “The Manager,” idol-turned-actress Nana reveals her spacious home, which includes an enviable walk-in closet filled with clothing and accessories.

Nana also shows off her adorably klutzy side while relaxing at home, and her manager notes, “Although she has a very cold image, if you interact with her in person, she’s actually really easygoing. As her manager, there are a lot of things about her that worry me.”

As if to prove her point, Nana is next seen trying on a jacket in a store without wearing anything underneath it. When her panicked manager attempts to cover her up, Nana whines, “Why? But I wore it like this on purpose!”

Later, Nana brings back memories of her days in Orange Caramel by playfully singing their hit song “Catallena” in the car. Afterwards, she steps out at a press conference for her upcoming drama “Climax” together with her co-stars Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, and Oh Jung Se.

Nana’s episode of “The Manager” will air on March 21 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch teasers for Nana’s upcoming drama “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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