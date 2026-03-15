Stray Kids, TXT, SEVENTEEN, Jennie, HUNTR/X, TWS, ILLIT, And More Win At 2026 Japan Gold Disc Awards

The Japan Gold Disc Awards has revealed this year’s winners!

This week, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) officially announced the winners of the 40th Japan Gold Disc Awards.

Stray Kids snagged a total of four awards this year, including Best Asian Artist. The group also won Album of the Year (Asia) and one of the Best 3 Albums (Asia) for their Japanese mini album “Hollow,” along with Music Video of the Year (Asia) for “Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 ‘SKZ TOY WORLD.’”

The other recipients of this year’s Best 3 Albums (Asia) were TXT, who won for their Japanese album “Starkissed,” and SEVENTEEN, who took home the prize for their Korean album “HAPPY BURSTDAY.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie won Song of the Year by Download (Western) for her solo hit “like JENNIE,” while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) won both Song of the Year by Download (Asia) and Song of the Year by Streaming (Asia).

&TEAM won two awards in the Japanese categories: “Back to Life” was named one of this year’s Best 5 Albums, while “Go in Blind” was chosen as one of this year’s Best 5 Singles.

Over in the new artists category, TWS won New Artist of the Year (Asia) for 2026. This year’s Best 3 New Artists (Asia) awards went to TWS, ILLIT, and PLAVE, while New Artist of the Year (Western) went to KATSEYE.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)