15 BTS Lyrics That Prove Their Songs Are Pure Poetry

As BTS prepares for the release of their upcoming album “Arirang,” ARMYs are already anticipating another collection of lyrics worth unpacking line by line. Throughout their career, the group has built a reputation for blending introspective storytelling with vivid poetic imagery, turning songs about youth, love, and uncertainty into lines that linger long after the music fades. From the restless ambition of “Tomorrow” to the aching longing of “Spring Day,” BTS’s discography is filled with moments that read like poetry set to melody.

Before their next chapter arrives, here are 15 poetic lyrics from BTS’s group comebacks that are worth revisiting and analyzing.

Credits to Genius, Doolset Lyrics, and Lyrics Translate for English translations.

“Skool Luv Affair” – “Tomorrow”

“Because the dawn right before the sun rises is the darkest / Even in the far future, never forget the you of right now / Wherever you are right now, you’re just taking a break / Don’t give up, you know Don’t get too far away, tomorrow”

“Tomorrow” is a message of hope that reminds listeners that their current struggles are only a temporary pause on the way to better days.

“Dark&Wild” – “Let Me Know”

“Love blooms like cherry blossoms / but burns and become ashes”

“Let Me Know” uses the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms to illustrate how love can feel vibrant and full of life yet ultimately ends in destruction, leaving nothing but emptiness where passion once burned.

“The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1” – “Whalien 52”

“In the middle of this vast ocean / One whale speaks softly and lonelily / No matter how loud it cries, it can’t reach anyone”

“Whalien 52” draws from the true story of the loneliest whale in the world to capture the profound isolation of feeling unheard.

“The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2” – “RUN”

“You’re my one and only sun, the only one in the world / I bloom for you, but you make me thirsty / It’s too late, too late, I can’t live without you / It’s too late, too late, I can’t live without you / Even if my branches dry out, I’ll still try to reach for you”

“RUN” portrays a love where the narrator recognizes their partner as both their sole reason for living and the source of their slow destruction, yet remains unable to let go even as they wither away.

“The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever” – “EPILOGUE : Young Forever”

“I stand on the empty stage while holding onto an aftertaste that will not linger for long / While standing on this empty stage, I become afraid of this unpleasant emptiness / Within my suffocating feelings”

“Young Forever” confronts the terror of fleeting success and the hollow silence that follows the applause, capturing the suffocating anxiety of knowing that glory fades.

“WINGS” – “Awake”

“Maybe I, I can never fly / I can’t fly like the flower petals over there / Or as though I have wings, yeah / Maybe I, I can’t touch the sky / Still, I want to stretch my hand out / I want to run, just a bit more”

“Awake” is a bittersweet acceptance of limitation, where the narrator acknowledges they may never soar like others yet refuses to surrender, choosing to reach and run toward the sky regardless of the outcome.

“YOU NEVER WALK ALONE” – “Spring Day”

“Holding your hand to put an end to this winter / How much snow must fall for that spring day to come, friend?”

“Like the tiny dust, tiny dust floating in the air, like tiny dust / If I were the snow flying through the sky / I could reach you a little faster”

“Past the end of winter’s cold / Until the spring day comes again / Until the flowers bloom again / Until the flowers bloom again/ Please stay, please stay there a little longer”

“Spring Day” is a poetic masterpiece of longing and grief, weaving together imagery of endless winter and falling snow to express the desperate hope of reunion with a lost friend, while pleading for their memory to endure just a little longer until warmth returns.

“LOVE YOURSELF 承 ‘Her'” – “Outro : Her”

“I’m confused too, which one’s the real me? / Did you figure out that I’m a book after I met you? / Or did you turn my page?”

“Outro : Her” captures the disorienting blur of identity in love, questioning whether a partner truly sees your authentic self or merely rewrites you by turning your pages to suit their own story.

“LOVE YOURSELF 承 ‘Her'” – “Sea”

“I see ocean, I see desert, I see the world / Everything’s the same thing / With a different name / It’s life again”

“Sea” reveals the duality of dreams and reality as interchangeable landscapes, suggesting that whether we face abundance or emptiness, triumph, or barrenness, they are merely different faces of the same relentless journey called life.

“LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear'” – “134340”

“What meaning is left of the fallen planet’s remaining life / I’ll receive it till I die, your stifling stare/ I still orbit you, and nothing’s changed / If love has no name, everything has changed”

“134340” reimagines a broken relationship through the metaphor of Pluto’s planetary demotion, capturing the devotion of continuing to orbit someone who has already discarded you.

“LOVE YOURSELF 轉 ‘Tear'” – “FAKE LOVE”

“I grew a flower that can’t be bloomed in a dream that can’t come true”

“FAKE LOVE” explores the painful dissolution of a relationship built on deception, where the narrator realizes their love was cultivated in an impossible fantasy, leaving them to mourn a flower that was never meant to blossom.

“LOVE YOURSELF 結 ‘Answer'” – “Trivia 承 : Love”

“You erode all my corners and make me into love, love, love”

“Trivia 承 : Love” portrays love as a transformative force that wears down one’s rough edges and defenses, reshaping the self entirely into something new through the power of connection, while playing on the Korean wordplay between saram (사람, person) and sarang (사랑, love), suggesting that love is what makes us fully human.

“MAP OF THE SOUL : 7” – “Moon”

“You are my Earth / I’m just a moon to you”

“Moon” is Jin’s love letter to ARMY, casting himself as the moon that exists solely to reflect light back to Earth, finding his purpose and identity in orbiting the people who give his life meaning.

“BE” – “Blue & Grey”

“I don’t believe in a God called conviction / Words like ‘color’ embarrass me / The wide grey zone is comfortable / With hundreds of millions of grey faces”

“Blue & Grey” captures the suffocating numbness of depression, where the writer rejects rigid conviction and vibrant identity in favor of the ambiguous, comfortable safety of grey anonymity, blending into a sea of indistinguishable faces to avoid the pain of feeling too much.

“BE” – “Life Goes On”

“One day, the world stopped / Without any warning / Spring didn’t know to wait / Showed up not even a minute late”

“Running faster than that cloud of rain / Thought that’d be enough / Guess I’m only human after all / I’m in a world of pain”

“Life Goes On” captures the surreal disorientation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s abrupt halt to normal life, contrasting nature’s indifferent continuity with the narrator’s painful realization that outrunning their own humanity and vulnerability was never truly possible.

Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Our Universe,” “Love Story in the 1970s,” and “The Practical Guide to Love,” “Sniper Butterfly.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands”