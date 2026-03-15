'The King's Warden' Becomes Korea's 5th Biggest Box Office Hit Of All Time

“The King’s Warden” is now one of the top 5 biggest box office hits in Korean film history!

According to the Korean Film Council, as of March 15 KST—the 40th day of its release—“The King’s Warden” had recorded an impressive total of 13,467,838 moviegoers.

As a result, “The King’s Warden” has now surpassed “12.12: The Day” to become the most-attended Korean film released in theaters since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Only four Korean films have ever recorded a higher number of moviegoers to date: “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (2014), “Extreme Job” (2019), “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (2017), and “Ode to My Father” (2014).

Set in 1457, “The King’s Warden” tells the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province. There, he meets and forms an unexpected bond with village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), setting the story’s events in motion.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Yoo Hae Jin in “Big Deal” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)