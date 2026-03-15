Watch: Kim Go Eun's Love Cell Is Reawakened In 'Yumi's Cells 3' Teaser

TVING’s upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” has unveiled its first teaser!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

In the newly released teaser for Season 3, Kim Go Eun makes her long-awaited return as Yumi. Now a star writer, Yumi is doing well in her career—but her cell village, which had always been a bustling hive of activity, has gone quiet and lifeless. Following the end of her last romance, Yumi no longer feels strong emotions the way she used to. Although her daily life is peaceful, it is drab and devoid of excitement.

“Nothing really hits me anymore,” Yumi says mournfully. “The problem is that I have no problems at all.”

However, the arrival of a new love interest sparks a stir of excitement within Yumi’s cell village. When Yumi meets editorial PD Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), her heart begins to race again, and her once-dormant Love Cell reopens its eyes.

Because it’s been a while since Yumi’s last relationship, she is out of practice when it comes to dating. Struggling to remember how to get a romance going, she asks, “Remind me how people start dating, again? It’s been such a long time since I felt this way. The feeling of my heart going all soft and squishy.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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And “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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