'Mad Concrete Dreams' Ratings Climb; 'The Practical Guide To Love' Heads Into 2nd Half On Rise

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is on the rise!

On March 15, the new thriller starring Ha Jung Woo enjoyed an increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s new drama “Doctor Shin” maintained its average nationwide rating of 1.4 percent for its own second episode.

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love,” which shares a time slot with “Doctor Shin,” rose to an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent as it wrapped up the first half of its run.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” held onto its title as the most-watched show of the weekend with an average nationwide rating of 15.4 percent.

Check out the first two episodes of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki below:

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And watch “The Practical Guide to Love” below:

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