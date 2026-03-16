IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, And Gong Seung Yeon Stand At Center Of Palace Intrigue In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled a group poster!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The newly released poster introduces four key figures who are pillars of the political, economic, and royal spheres. Standing at the center of the palace with dignified auras are Sung Hee Joo, Grand Prince Yi An, Queen Mother Yoon Yi Rang (Gong Seung Yeon), and Prime Minister Min Jung Woo (Noh Sang Hyun).

Sung Hee Joo, the only character depicted who is a commoner, rests her arm lightly on Yi An’s shoulder, while he naturally leans towards her. Their body language suggests that even though their marriage is a contractual union born of ambition rather than love, they have come to genuinely rely on one another as husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Yoon Yi Rang and Min Jung Woo command attention as they stare into the camera, building anticipation for the entangled relationships between the four characters.

The poster’s caption reads, “The door to the royal family has opened.”

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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Or check out Noh Sang Hyun’s film “Love in the Big City” here:

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And watch Gong Seung Yeon in “My Lovely Journey” below:

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