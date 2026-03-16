Yoon Jong Hun, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, And Yoon Da Young Caught In A Tangled Love Story In New Drama “Our Happy Days”

Upcoming weekday drama “Our Happy Days” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun), Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung), Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon), and Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) become connected through love, family, and the fiercely competitive workplace that shapes their lives as they are swept into an inescapable whirlpool of fate.

Go Gyeol, a prickly perfectionist, returns to South Korea after 10 years at the request of his grandfather Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae), the chairman of Kang Soo Group. He joins the race to become the group’s successor.

Appointed team leader of the Strategic Planning Division at Kang Soo Construction, Go Gyeol fatefully crosses paths with Jo Eun Ae, who is struggling to reclaim her company Lucky Joy, which was taken over by Kang Soo Construction.

Clumsy in everything she does, Jo Eun Ae repeatedly makes mistakes even in front of Go Gyeol, signaling the start of their tense relationship. Although the two get off to a rocky start, an unexpected incident leads them to become temporary colleagues, and they slowly begin to grow on each other.

Go Gyeol’s biggest rival in the race to become Kang Soo Group’s successor is his older brother Go Min Ho. Like Go Gyeol, who has the full package of looks, ability, and wealth, Go Min Ho also has strong credentials. However, he is always narrowly outmatched by his younger brother. Over the years, this has fueled Go Min Ho’s growing sense of inferiority, while Go Gyeol also feels uneasy whenever he faces his older brother. The two brothers begin a relentless race for the company’s top position, marking the start of their rivalry.

One reason Go Min Ho feels an even deeper sense of defeat toward his younger brother is that Go Gyeol is also his rival in love. For a long time, Go Min Ho has shown devotion to Seo Seung Ri. However, her heart belongs only to her first love Go Gyeol. Meanwhile, Go Gyeol sees Seo Seung Ri simply as a close younger friend, unintentionally hurting her feelings. The situation becomes more complicated when Jo Eun Ae enters the picture, sparking a four-way romantic entanglement.

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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