Watch: Jisoo Showcases Perfect Chemistry With Co-Stars Seo In Guk, Kim Sung Cheol, Seo Kang Jun, And More On Set Of “Boyfriend On Demand”

Netflix’s “Boyfriend on Demand” has released a new making-of video!

Helmed by director Kim Jung Sik of “Work Later, Drink Now” and “Not Others,” “Boyfriend on Demand” is a romantic comedy that follows Seo Mi Rae (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo), an overworked webtoon producer who subscribes to a virtual dating simulation service to experience the dates of her dreams.

The newly released video captures the lively atmosphere on set and highlights Jisoo’s easy chemistry with her co-stars. With male lead Seo In Guk, the two share playful moments between takes, joking with each other and the production staff behind the making-of camera. The set appears bright and energetic throughout filming, reflecting the lighthearted tone of the series.

Seo In Guk’s support for his co-star was also evident off-camera. On one occasion, he even stopped by the set on a day when he didn’t have scenes to film, simply to watch Jisoo work.

Jisoo also shares memorable interactions with the cast including Seo Kang Jun, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ong Seong Wu, Lee Jae Wook, Jay Park, and Lee Sang Yi, who appear as Mi Rae’s virtual boyfriends, as well as Kim Sung Cheol, who plays her ex-boyfriend. During rehearsals, she approaches each scene with focus and professionalism, while off-camera she keeps the mood light, laughing and joking with the cast.

At the end of the video, Jisoo takes a moment to thank viewers for their support, saying, “Thank you for giving so much support and love to Mi Rae. ‘Boyfriend on Demand,’ goodbye.”

Watch the full video below!

Watch Jisoo in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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And watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service”:

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