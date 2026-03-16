Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Team Up To Fix An Unexpected Problem In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

Royal Auction’s chief auctioneer Han Seol Ah and insurance investigator Cha Woo Seok first met at the funeral of auctioneer Kim Yoon Ji (Lee Elijah). Since then, every meeting between them has been marked by tense psychological battles. As more of Han Seol Ah’s past comes to light, Cha Woo Seok’s usually cold, logical demeanor begins to waver, raising questions about how their relationship will develop.

Meanwhile, an unexpected accident forces the two to team up. When the artist’s main work is damaged just before the exhibition opens, Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok visit the artist to resolve the problem.

The newly released stills show Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok riding in the same car, their faces tense as they head to the artist’s studio.

To keep the exhibition on schedule, an exact replacement for the damaged artwork is essential. At one point, Han Seol Ah even kneels before the artist, pleading earnestly, signaling that resolving the situation will be difficult.

As the insurance representative, Cha Woo Seok, who is accompanying Han Seol Ah, cannot hide his surprise at her actions. Sensing her genuine dedication to the artwork, he willingly offers his help, unlike before, hinting at the changes the day’s events might bring to their relationship.

The next episode will air on March 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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