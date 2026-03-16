Lee Jin Woo And Choi Gyu Ri Get Pulled Into Their Parents’ Rivalry In New Drama “Cabbage Your Life”

Upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Newly released stills show the family of Sung Tae Hoon, who suddenly received a reassignment and moved to Yeonriri, alongside the family of the village’s longtime resident Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan). Even from the stills alone, the intriguing relationships are clear.

Sung Tae Hoon, who returned to farming in Yeonriri, and Im Joo Hyung, the village’s longtime resident, bicker from their very first encounter. Sung Tae Hoon throws himself into cabbage farming to secure a return to Seoul, but Im Joo Hyung keeps him in check with a sharp attitude, clashing with him at every turn. Because Im Joo Hyung’s hostility toward Sung Tae Hoon is tied to Sung Tae Hoon’s company, their rivalry is expected to continue until the second half of the series.

Meanwhile, amid the turbulent stories of the two families, Sung Tae Hoon’s son Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo) and Im Joo Hyung’s daughter Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri) feel a strong attraction to each other at first sight. However, the two face a dilemma because of their parents’ conflict, unfolding another story in the village. It remains to be seen how their romance will affect the families’ daily lives and shake the once-peaceful village.

In addition, Sung Tae Hoon’s wife Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung) and Im Joo Hyung’s wife Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah) are expected to bring energy to the drama as they clash in a rivalry centered on the Yeonriri women’s association.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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Also watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

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