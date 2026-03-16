Watch: Uhm Hyun Kyung Demands Her AI Friend Back From Yoon Jong Hun In Chaotic “Our Happy Days” Teaser

Upcoming daily drama “Our Happy Days” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

The newly released teaser opens with Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) shouting, “Give me back my child!” as she protests in front of an office building. Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) hurriedly leaves to avoid her. In the next scene, the caption, “My entire life was stolen from me,” appears on screen, sparking curiosity about the connection between Go Gyeol and Jo Eun Ae.

Another scene introduces Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon), the head of the Strategic Planning Division at Kang Soo Construction and Go Gyeol’s rival in the heir succession race. He is seen firmly telling Jo Eun Ae, “There will absolutely be no settlement or leniency,” heightening tension. However, his cynical attitude is short-lived as he is hilariously splashed with water by Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) in the next scene.

The teaser then shows Jo Eun Ae locked in a detention cell. She shocks Go Gyeol, who has come to see her, by lashing out at him. When Jo Eun Ae asks, “How can you be so heartless?” Go Gyeol coldly retorts, “This is a jungle.” The teaser ends by revealing that the “baby” she was screaming for at the beginning of the teaser is actually an AI companion named “Joy,” which she developed.

Watch the teaser below!

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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