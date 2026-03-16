Wi Ha Joon Pulls Park Min Young Close As Kim Jung Hyun Watches In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled more stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In tonight’s Episode 5, the psychological battle between Cha Woo Seok and Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun) over Han Seol Ah is expected to intensify. Cha Woo Seok and Han Seol Ah first met as an insurance investigator and a suspect reported for insurance murder, and they have since continued a tense mind game. However, as Woo Seok digs deeper into Seol Ah’s life, he begins to learn about her painful past hidden behind the rumors, and his feelings toward her gradually begin to change.

Meanwhile, Han Seol Ah and Baek Joon Beom, who met as an auctioneer and a client at an auction house, have been building tension as their relationship blurs the line between professional and personal. Although Seol Ah has made it clear that she rejects Joon Beom’s increasingly forward interest, he continues to keep a close eye on her.

In the newly released stills, the three individuals—each hiding their own secrets—finally come face to face. Gathered in one place with awkward expressions, the stills raise curiosity about what led to their meeting.

Notably, one image captures Cha Woo Seok pulling Han Seol Ah close. As Seol Ah and Woo Seok stand so close that they seem on the verge of kissing, Baek Joon Beom watches them with a complex expression. Seol Ah also appears visibly surprised by Woo Seok’s unexpected action, further heightening curiosity about what exactly happened between the three.

Episode 5 of “Siren’s Kiss” will air on March 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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