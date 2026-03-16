'New Recruit 4' Begins Filming + Confirms Broadcast Plans

“New Recruit” has officially begun filming Season 4!

On March 16, IZE reported that ENA’s upcoming drama “New Recruit” had started its first filming on March 15, kicking off full-scale preparations for the fourth season.

An ENA representative confirmed, “‘New Recruit 4’ has begun filming. It is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.”

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

After Season 1 aired in 2022, it was followed by Season 2 in 2023 and Season 3 in 2025.

Season 4 is scheduled to air in the second half of the year as an ENA Monday–Tuesday drama. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch cast member Kim Dong Jun in “Korea-Khitan War” below:

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