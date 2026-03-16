Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, And More Move With Different Goals In “Climax”

“Climax” has unveiled preview stills from its first episode!

“Climax” follows the fierce survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seob (Ju Ji Hoon), who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

In Episode 1, Bang Tae Seob, a prosecutor who throws himself into a powerful cartel to reach the top, soon finds himself at the heart of a massive game after encountering an unexpected incident. As figures from politics, business, and the entertainment industry maneuver against, use, and keep each other in check while pursuing their own goals, unexpected cracks and decisions begin to emerge. As characters in different positions start moving with their own ambitions, curiosity is growing over how the once-solid structure of power will begin to shift after its first fracture.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the atmosphere of the premiere episode. In one scene, Bang Tae Seob stands in front of a grave at night under the pouring rain. Meanwhile, Bang Tae Seob’s wife Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) is seen wearing a complicated expression, revealing the inner conflict of someone navigating a world entangled with power and competing interests.

In another scene, Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) sits across from someone, calmly leading the conversation with a relaxed attitude, while Kwon Jong Wook (Oh Jung Se) fixes his counterpart with a sharp gaze.

The stills also show prosecutor Bang Tae Seob deep in thought as he checks something carefully, as well as Hwang Jung Won (Nana) monitoring the situation closely while speaking on the phone with him, further raising curiosity about the relationships and movements of the characters involved in the unfolding events.

Finally, a scene of Bang Tae Seob and Chu Sang Ah walking past each other in opposite directions inside a hotel hints at the subtle tension between the two and foreshadows how their relationship may evolve moving forward.

“Climax” premieres on March 16 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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