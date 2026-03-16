Rain Pushes Woo Do Hwan And Lee Sang Yi To The Brink With A Dangerous Offer In “Bloodhounds 2”

“Bloodhounds” Season 2 is set to return even more intense than before.

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

The newly released stills heighten anticipation for the life-or-death rounds that will unfold for Gun Woo, Woo Jin, and Baek Jeong within the dark league.

First, Gun Woo returns with the physique of a champion, while Woo Jin captures attention with a noticeably more mature gaze. The peaceful daily life they reclaimed after taking down an illegal loan shark group is soon thrown back into chaos after Baek Jeong, the operator of the global illegal boxing league, presents them with a dangerous offer.

In the released stills, Gun Woo is seen confronting Baek Jeong in a darkened space. In another moment, Baek Jeong shows a sharp blade toward Gun Woo and Woo Jin, escalating the sense of danger. With large-scale incidents continuing to unfold—including a car exploding right before their eyes—attention is focused on the duo’s second fight, as Gun Woo refuses to give up despite being battered and bruised, while Woo Jin fights with a strong sense of responsibility toward his family.

The strong relationships built since Season 1 are also expected to be a major highlight for fans who have been waiting for “Bloodhounds” Season 2. Min Beom (Choi Siwon), the head of IEL Group, and his cousin Kang Yong (Choi Young Joon), a police team leader, join the fight against Baek Jeong’s group without hesitation, offering their full support to Gun Woo and Woo Jin. Gwang Moo (Park Hoon), armed with the spirit of a Marine, also steps forward with his signature confidence and fighting spirit.

Joining them is the determined “Gun Woo family,” including So Yeon (Yoon Yoo Sun), who watches over the young men with concern, along with Tae Young (Park Ye Ni), a former member of the cyber investigation unit, and Woo Jung (Cha Ji Hyuk), Kang Yong’s junior officer.

The formidable presence of Baek Jeong’s group, who will embody a new form of evil, is another key point to watch. Among them are Tae Geom (2PM’s Chansung), who possesses swift and disciplined martial arts skills along with sharp judgment; Man Bae (Lee Si Eon), who orchestrates schemes using his extensive network and information; and Allen (Lee Myeong Ro), a hacker who plays a crucial role in running the global illegal boxing league. With their meticulous and organized teamwork, they pose a threat that pushes Gun Woo and Woo Jin to the brink.

Director Kim Joo Hwan shared, “I believe the reason viewers around the world loved ‘Bloodhounds’ was because of its friendship, action, and the clear evil that must be punished. Our goal was to strengthen those three key elements and present them in a fresh way. The action is faster and more powerful, the friendship deeper and stronger, and the evil returns with a level of strength and brutality never seen before.”

“Bloodhounds 2” will be released on April 3.

While waiting, watch Woo Do Hwan in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality”:

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Also watch Lee Sang Yi in “Youth of May” below:

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