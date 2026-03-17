Moon Ji In And Kim Ki Lee Expecting Their First Child

Comedian Kim Ki Lee and actress Moon Ji In are becoming parents!

On March 17, Moon Ji In took to her Instagram account to personally share the happy news. Read the full post below:

Hello.

It feels like it hasn’t been long since we shared the news of our marriage, but we’re already in our third year, and now we’re going to become Mom and Dad.

So we’ve become three, not two.

Saengmyung (baby’s nickname)—we’ll be meeting this coming August—we met briefly not long after we got married and then had to say goodbye.

Since then, I guess it’s been a somewhat long time of waiting for me.

I put everything down for a while—even the work I loved, soccer, and YouTube—and time kept passing as we tried all sorts of different things, but I also felt like one part of my life had paused for a moment.

But then, when I was falling into confusion after failure after failure, I’m so grateful that Saengmyung came back to us on its own again.

Looking back now, I think that difficult process was a precious journey that led us to meet Saengmyung again.

If we hadn’t gone through that time, it might have been less painful, but I don’t think we would have been able to meet again with feelings this earnest and this tender.

Now, we’re going to do our best to prepare for this new beginning as three.

Above all, we will do our utmost to become good, responsible parents and build a healthy family.

To the many people close to us who cried with us and prayed for us all the way through—thank you so, so much.

And for every family who is still waiting with all their heart even at this very moment, we will pray together that you’ll be able to meet your precious new life as soon as possible.