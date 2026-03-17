Ahn Hyo Seop Faces A Persistent Chae Won Bin In “Sold Out On You” Poster

Upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled its first poster!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

In the newly released poster, Matthew Lee sits in front of numerous televisions with a faint smile. He appears to have just stepped away from work, with work gloves tucked into the pocket of his suspenders.

The television screens surrounding Matthew Lee are filled with scenes of Dam Ye Jin conducting a home shopping live broadcast, with her gaze on every screen directed toward him.

Next to Dam Ye Jin, who has her hands clasped together, appears the line, “CEO? Please, I’m begging you.”

But Matthew Lee, with his back turned to the televisions, responds firmly, saying, “I’m not a CEO. And no, you absolutely cannot,” making it clear he won’t give in.

Questions arise about why Dam Ye Jin calls Matthew Lee “CEO,” and what she is asking of him. It remains to be seen whether Dam Ye Jin can move Matthew Lee’s heart.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “Who Is She!” on Viki:

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