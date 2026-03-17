Watch: Kim Jae Won Is A Homebody Who Gets By In Low-Power Mode Outside The Home In 'Yumi's Cells 3' Teaser

TVING’s upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” has unveiled a new teaser focused on Kim Jae Won’s character!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

The newly released teaser for Season 3 reveals an unexpected side hidden behind Soon Rok’s usual calm and rational demeanor as he becomes the PD in charge of Yumi.

Soon Rok is an editorial PD at Julie Publishing who delivers the blunt, no-sugarcoated truth despite his sweet-looking face. As Yumi puts it, Soon Rok is the type who looks like the word “composure” is written all over his face—but in reality, he has the cute secret of being a homebody who gets by in a low-energy state outside the home.

Even when Yumi makes friendly small talk—“The weather’s so nice, isn’t it?”—Soon Rok answers in a short, blunt way: “Yeah.” But as soon as he arrives home, Soon Rok’s cells start bustling with excitement, and the lights switch on brightly in Cell Village as well. Like Yumi, he happily eats fried dumplings by himself saying, “Perfect,” and cheers while watching a baseball broadcast—his adorable side bringing a smile.

However, Soon Rok, who firmly describes himself as a total homebody, begins to change after meeting Yumi. Even in low-power mode, his cells start moving, and for some reason, his battery stays “fully charged” even when he is out and about, brimming with energy. When Yumi says, “I’ll try doing it on my own. I won’t bother you,” Soon Rok responds, “It’s not a bother,” showing a changed side of himself without realizing it.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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And “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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