Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung’s Audit Team Takes On Office Misconduct Reports In New Drama “Filing For Love” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new poster!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret. As they carry out audits with meticulous precision, they find themselves falling deeply in love. The drama also follows the troublesome Audit Office Team 3 as they struggle to investigate internal misconduct cases that are sometimes trivial and, at times, both humorous and bittersweet.

Joo In Ah is a tough nut who tolerates no mistakes at work, earning the title of the company’s “youngest female executive.” Her harsh nicknames show why she is the most avoided person in the company. When she appoints Noh Ki Joon to handle office misconduct, their interaction sparks a chaotic office life.

Noh Ki Joon goes from Audit Office ace to Joo In Ah’s chosen office misconduct “sniper.” With a sharp mind, impressive physique, and striking looks, his smooth life comes to an abrupt halt with Joo In Ah’s arrival, and he is demoted from the elite Audit Team 1 to the troublesome Audit Team 3.

In the poster, the bold notice, “Reporting an office affair,” hints at incidents Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon will have to investigate. The phrase, “Exposing the audit team leader,” secretly tucked on the back of the document, adds even more intrigue. It remains to be seen what stories will emerge from Audit Team 3’s audit request forms and how Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon will navigate the company’s scandals.

The production team remarked, “Please look forward to seeing how Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon become entangled and grow together while uncovering the hollow and pitiful office misconduct scandals. The bittersweet and refreshing struggles of Audit Team 3, along with the characters’ diverse stories, will bring a fresh take on office comedy.”

“Filing for Love” is set to premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While you wait, check out Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

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Also check out Shin Hae Sun in “Dear Hyeri”:

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