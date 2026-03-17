Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of serial murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the story tracks two men bound by misfortune as they chase the truth across 30 years, building suspense through their uneasy alliance of hatred.

The script reading brought together director Park Joon Woo, writer Lee Ji Hyun, and the cast including Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young, Song Geon Hee, Seo Ji Hye, Jung Moon Sung, Baek Hyun Jin, and Yoo Seung Mok.

Park Hae Soo stars as ace detective Kang Tae Joo, known for his relentless observation and sharp intuition. After being demoted to his hometown of Gangseong, he chases the real culprit behind the Gangseong serial murder case. But when he meets lead prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), he faces the dilemma of having to team up with the person he hates to catch the one he is desperate to catch.

Lee Hee Joon plays elite prosecutor Cha Si Young, who combines cold judgment with political savvy, keeping the story tense. Leading the investigation into the high-profile Gangseong serial murder case, he hopes to use it as a stepping stone into politics. Outwardly, he appears composed and poised, but inside, he hides a mix of insecurity and anxiety.

Kwak Sun Young plays Seo Ji Won, a journalist for the Gangseong Daily and Kang Tae Joo’s elementary school classmate. She is driven by a strong sense of duty and unwavering conviction as a journalist, determined to document and reveal the truth. As the investigation into the Gangseong serial murders unfolds, she keeps a close eye on the police, acting as a watchdog.

Song Geon Hee plays Lee Ki Beom, the younger brother of Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung) and the boyfriend of Kang Sun Young (Seo Ji Hye). After attending college in Seoul, he returns to Gangseong to help run his brother’s bookstore. He steps forward to protect his family and loved ones, but the serial murders that shake Gangseong also upend his life.

Seo Ji Hye plays Kang Sun Young, Kang Tae Joo’s younger sister and Lee Ki Beom’s girlfriend. At school, she is a kind and caring teacher who cherishes her students. At home, she is Kang Tae Joo’s only family, always nagging out of concern for her brother. Like her boyfriend Lee Ki Beom, she is an ordinary young adult whose life is suddenly thrown into turmoil by unexpected events.

Jung Moon Sung plays Lee Ki Hwan, the local bookstore owner and older brother of Lee Ki Beom. He exudes a quiet yet strong and weighty presence. A childhood classmate of Kang Tae Joo and Seo Ji Won, he is one of the locals who grew up in the town.

Baek Hyun Jin plays Kim Man Chun, a team leader at the Gangseong Police Station. While solving cases is important, Kim Man Chun focuses on keeping the organization in order and maintaining public trust, showing realistic leadership and warm tolerance.

Yoo Seung Mok plays Cha Si Young’s father Cha Mu Jin, a former military general and prominent politician whose authoritative and cold nature shaped his son from an early age.

“The Scarecrow” is set to premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

Watch Now

Also watch Kwak Sun Young in “Brain Works”:

Watch Now

Source (1)