Koo Kyo Hwan Refuses To Be Measured By Anyone’s Standards In Poster For “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled a new poster featuring Koo Kyo Hwan!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The newly released poster highlights the fierce determination of Hwang Dong Man—who has spent 20 years dreaming of his debut as a film director—in his studio, a space that reflects his defiance against a world that keeps holding him back.

The first thing that catches the eye in the poster is the layers upon layers of traces of time. The scripts and books piled so high there’s barely room to stand, along with the well-worn camcorder and old equipment, all encapsulate the 20 years Hwang Dong Man has spent struggling to achieve his goal of making his directorial debut. To some, these years without visible results may seem worthless and trivial, but to Hwang Dong Man, this space is a fierce battlefield where he collapses every day, only to rise again, determined to make his dream a reality.

At the center of the poster, Hwang Dong Man is seen holding his camera as he casts a defiant gaze at a world that tries to judge his worth carelessly. His words, “Why does my life have to meet your standards?” seemingly fire back at the cold prejudices of a world that attacks him with cutting remarks like “You should just quit this field” and “There’s no way you’ll ever make it,” perfectly capturing his rebellious spirit. Will the dream Hwang Dong Man has quietly held onto for 20 years finally bear fruit despite the world’s opposition?

The production team stated, “Hwang Dong Man’s 20 years were not a stagnant period judged by the world’s standards, but a process of building inner strength while steadfastly fighting through his own feelings of inferiority and worthlessness. We are confident that Hwang Dong Man’s relentless sprint will convey powerful energy to those feeling anxious due to life’s obstacles. Please join us on Hwang Dong Man’s meaningful journey, which you will surely find relatable and worth rooting for.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch a teaser for Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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