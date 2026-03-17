Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Face Danger From A Mysterious Figure In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

Han Seol Ah, previously suspected of being involved in an insurance murder, gradually opened up to Cha Woo Seok, who expressed a desire to trust her, and confided in him about her past. According to their deductions, someone wishing misfortune upon Han Seol Ah must have specifically targeted and murdered her past lovers. Cha Woo Seok, determined to uncover the truth or identify the real culprit, decided to pretend to be Seol Ah’s boyfriend, marking the beginning of their precarious partnership.

The newly released stills show Han Seol Ah looking terrified, as if she has sensed someone’s presence. Cha Woo Seok also notices something suspicious and quietly observes the situation.

Another image shows Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok sitting on the ground, surrounded by scattered glass shards, hinting that some kind of accident has occurred. Since the accident was clearly intentionally caused by someone, Cha Woo Seok’s eyes dart around the scene, searching for any evidence that might have been left behind. Attention is now focused on the identity of the mysterious figure who seems intent on eliminating both Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok.

The next episode will air on March 17 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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