Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won’s Relationship Begins To Fracture In “Climax”

“Climax” has teased a shift in the dynamic between Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

In the upcoming episode, Bang Tae Seop moves one step closer to uncovering the truth behind his case, only to find himself at a critical crossroads. As he’s forced to make a pivotal decision, he becomes entangled with unexpected figures, pulling him deeper into the center of the power struggle. Meanwhile, influential players across politics, business, and the entertainment industry begin to make their moves, further straining already fragile relationships.

The newly released stills hint at escalating tension and cracks beginning to form between key characters. As each person pursues their own agenda, a web of complex emotions and calculated decisions unfolds, offering a glimpse into the drama’s evolving narrative.

Conflicts and suspicions intensify as differing interests collide, heightening the overall tension. Subtle psychological shifts and growing fractures between characters suggest that the balance of power is gradually starting to unravel.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on March 17 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the first episode of “Climax” with English subtitles below:

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