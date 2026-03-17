Yoon Jong Hun And Uhm Hyun Kyung Describe The Warm Appeal Of “Our Happy Days” And Their Teamwork

Yoon Jong Hun and Uhm Hyun Kyung have shared more insight into their upcoming drama “Our Happy Days”!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Yoon Jong Hun stars as Go Gyeol, a highly capable architect and the strategic planning team leader at Kang Soo Construction. Meanwhile, Uhm Hyun Kyung plays Jo Eun Ae, co-CEO of the AI startup Lucky Joy, a lovable and slightly scatterbrained character who spreads a bright, infectious energy wherever she goes.

With just two weeks to go until the premiere, both actors shared their thoughts on joining the drama.

Yoon Jong Hun explained that he was drawn to the script’s warmth, saying, “I felt that what truly moves people’s hearts is the comfort found in everyday life.” Uhm Hyun Kyung similarly expressed her affection for the project, sharing, “The overall tone of the drama is very warm and family-oriented. When it’s a happy and good day, isn’t that the best kind of day? I felt like every day would feel like the best day while working on this drama.”

Go Gyeol is a character known for his sharp and somewhat prickly demeanor. Yoon Jong Hun explained, “He carries emotional scars from his childhood, which makes him seem cold, but I believe he is actually the warmest person at heart—that’s what makes him so appealing.”

Jo Eun Ae is full of quirky charm and warmth, with a natural ability to connect with others. Uhm Hyun Kyung highlighted the character’s unexpected depth, saying, “She’s also intelligent and decisive—someone who even developed an app out of a desire to help people live more comfortably.” She added, “I’m working hard to portray the character in a way that feels grounded and relatable.”

The two actors also praised their on-screen chemistry, sharing that their collaboration felt seamless. Yoon Jong Hun commented, “The atmosphere on set is incredibly warm. Thanks to my fellow actors, I believe this will turn into a great project.” Uhm Hyun Kyung added, “The four lead actors once gathered for a script reading beforehand, and the chemistry felt so natural—as if we had already been filming together since the day before.”

Finally, both actors expressed their hope that “Our Happy Days” will convey the value and happiness found in everyday life. Yoon Jong Hun said, “The drama tells warm, relatable stories that resonate with people of all ages. I hope it brings a little more joy and fun to your evenings.” Uhm Hyun Kyung added, “This is a drama that reminds you how precious the happiness in ordinary life can be. I hope every day for our viewers to have a happy, good day.”

“Our Happy Days” will premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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