“Cabbage Your Life” Director Highlights Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, And Cast’s Chemistry And Drama’s Healing Tone

The director of the upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has shared more insights into the drama!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

With the drama’s premiere just around the corner, director Choi Yeon Soo opened up about behind-the-scenes insights into the drama.

Explaining why he chose the project, the director said, “’Cabbage Your Life’ is especially meaningful to me as it’s my first time leading a full-length drama as the main director. I was drawn to the warmth of the story—the sense of ‘human warmth’ conveyed through family, neighbors, and love.”

He continued, “I focused on capturing the emotional depth of the characters throughout every stage—from the script to the music to the direction—to convey a sense of humanity. Just like the title, I hope viewers will reflect on what values (seeds) they choose to plant and nurture in their own lives.”

The director also had high praise for the cast. “Park Sung Woong moves effortlessly between comedy and serious roles, fully immersing himself in the character. I was confident he could naturally portray both the steadfast nature and the growth of Sung Tae Hoon as a family man. Many may think of his image from the film ‘New World,’ but I hope viewers will get to see his warm side through this drama,” he said.

Speaking about Lee Soo Kyung, he added, “She brings a unique charm that adds both realism and lovability to the character of Jo Mi Ryeo. The chemistry between Tae Hoon and Mi Ryeo is a key element, and her synergy with Park Sung Woong was the absolute best.”

Choi Yeon Soo also expressed special affection for Lee Seo Hwan and Nam Kwon Ah, who play the village head couple, as well as Lee Jin Woo and Choi Gyu Ri, who will showcase a youthful romance in Yeonriri. “Lee Seo Hwan was the only actor who could portray the cheeky yet lovable Joo Hyung in such a relatable way, while Nam Kwon Ah naturally brought both authority and warmth to the role of the women’s association leader, even nailing the dialect. I hope the drama allows each actor’s charm to fully shine,” he shared. He added, “Lee Jin Woo and Choi Gyu Ri perfectly embody Sung Ji Cheon and Im Bo Mi with their raw, gem-like appeal. You can look forward to their enemies-to-lovers-style romance.”

As for what sets the drama apart, the director highlighted its sense of “human warmth.” “Unlike high-stimulation content, this drama focuses on ordinary daily life, family, and personal struggles—it’s meant to offer comfort and healing at the end of the day,” he explained. He chose “family,” “affection,” and “wholesome” as the drama’s key themes, adding, “At its core, it’s about a family that had been living apart rediscovering their bond in Yeonriri, so ‘family’ is essential. Just as Tae Hoon’s family gradually embraces the warmth of Yeonriri and changes their outlook on life, I hope viewers will also find themselves drawn into its gentle and heartfelt atmosphere.”

Finally, Choi Yeon Soo remarked, “Farming—whether it’s growing cabbages or raising children—is very much like cultivating life itself. I hope viewers will follow Sung Tae Hoon’s journey as he builds his life in Yeonriri. Even if it’s just for a single day, I hope this drama can be remembered as something that brought comfort to someone’s life. Please show it lots of love.”

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)