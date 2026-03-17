LE SSERAFIM's Agency To Restrict Weverse DMs For Malicious Users

SOURCE MUSIC will be restricting access to LE SSERAFIM’s Weverse DM service for malicious users.

According to the agency, some Weverse DM users have recently sent the LE SSERAFIM members “malicious messages that violate our community guidelines” and have caused “emotional distress for one or more members.”

As a result, SOURCE MUSIC has announced that it will restrict Weverse DM access for users who sent the malicious messages in question.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows: