LE SSERAFIM's Agency To Restrict Weverse DMs For Malicious Users
SOURCE MUSIC will be restricting access to LE SSERAFIM’s Weverse DM service for malicious users.
According to the agency, some Weverse DM users have recently sent the LE SSERAFIM members “malicious messages that violate our community guidelines” and have caused “emotional distress for one or more members.”
As a result, SOURCE MUSIC has announced that it will restrict Weverse DM access for users who sent the malicious messages in question.
The agency’s full English statement is as follows:
Hello.
This is SOURCE MUSIC.
Thank you for your love and support for LE SSERAFIM DM.
We have recently found instances of malicious messages that violate our community guidelines on Weverse DM, which should be a platform for positive interaction, causing emotional distress for one or more members.
To address this, SOURCE MUSIC will immediately restrict DM access for users who sent these malicious messages.
Sending messages that cause direct psychological harm to artists on Weverse DM, or violating the Paid Service Terms and Conditions and the Service Operation Policies in any other way, may lead to permanent restriction in using the artist’s Weverse DM service.
If your access to an artist’s Weverse DM is permanently blocked, we will notify you and provide details via the Weverse account email you used to subscribe to the DM service. Please check your email if you experience any issues using a specific artist’s Weverse DM.
If similar violations of these guidelines are found in LE SSERAFIM’s Weverse DM, we will restrict access without warning and notify the user individually by email.
For more details on the permanent service usage restrictions, please refer to the announcement below.
· Updates on Weverse DM Service Usage Restrictions (March 27, 2025)
Weverse DM will continue to make every effort to provide a safe and enjoyable communication platform for artists and fans.
Thank you.