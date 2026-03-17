Watch: Mnet's 'Street Fighter' Series Announces New All-Gender Global Performance Director Survival Show

Get ready for a new Mnet dance survival show!

On March 17, Mnet announced its plans to launch a new all-gender dance competition program as a follow-up to its popular “Street Woman Fighter” series.

The hit dance competition series, which began with “Street Woman Fighter” in 2021, continued with “Street Man Fighter,” “Street Woman Fighter 2,” “Stage Fighter,” and, most recently, “World of Street Woman Fighter.”

This summer, Mnet will be switching things up by premiering a new global performance director survival show that is not restricted by gender.

Check out Mnet’s new teaser for the upcoming show below!