'Climax' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode

ENA’s “Climax” is on the rise!

On March 17, the new drama starring Ju Ji Hoon enjoyed an increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Climax” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent, marking a jump of nearly a full percentage point from its premiere the night before.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” wrapped up its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

Watch the first two episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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