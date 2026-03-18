2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA) Announces Dates And New Venue

Mark your calendars for the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA)!

On March 18, the organizers of the Korea Grand Music Awards announced that this year’s ceremony would be held over two days on November 7 and 8 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Notably, the upcoming ceremony will mark the first time that the Korea Grand Music Awards are being held at the Gocheok Sky Dome instead of Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena. According to the organizers, increasing accessibility was one of the reasons the venue was changed this year.

“As we move the venue for this year’s KGMA to the Gocheok Sky Dome, we will do our utmost to prepare a top-notch festival where both Korean and global fans can enjoy the best performances by artists,” said the organizing committee.

Stay tuned for this year’s lineup of performing artists!

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