First Impressions: “Phantom Lawyer” Is A Moving Legal K-Drama With A Dash Of Spookiness

March just welcomed one of its most anticipated shows! Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom as the central figures, SBS’s new legal K-drama, “Phantom Lawyer,” follows the struggles of a rookie attorney. Working in a legal system that favors the ones at the top and neglects the most in need, he gets a bizarre gift that will prove to be more helpful than he could have imagined. In its first couple of episodes, this show is already giving a bit of spooky fantasy, comedy, action, and all the emotions. So keep up with this K-drama because you’ll surely find it worthy of adding it to your watch list.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 1-2 ahead!

Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok) isn’t exactly the picture of professional success. Though he is a passionate lawyer who strives to become the best in court, with a compassionate stance and a heart of gold, he hasn’t been able to succeed in one single job interview, making it hard for him to prove his worth as a lawyer. However, he still has one invaluable perk by his side: the love of his family. Right off the bat, you can see why he could be such a resilient man. Despite all the hardships he’s gone through since losing his father, he stays optimistic about his future as long as his mother and the rest of his family support him.

That is, until he meets Han Na Hyun (Esom), a ruthless but brilliant associate at one of the biggest law firms in Seoul. Her cut-to-the-chase personality doesn’t make the best of impressions on I Rang, and their first encounter is far from friendly. Nonetheless, that confrontation makes I Rang realize why he keeps failing every interview despite his qualifications. After his father is accused of corruption, I Rang has had no other choice but to live carrying the stigma of his father’s apparent crimes, which even now hinder his possibilities to getting a job.

Fed up with his peers’ prejudices and the constant rejection from every law firm, he decides to go solo and open up his own legal practice. The only problem is that he needs to borrow, or more like steal, some of the deposit money from his mother’s store to set up his office. With a realtor’s help, he lands in a cheap but suspicious place where, the moment he sets foot in, something unbelievable happens. What seemed like the beginning of his dream ends up becoming a nightmare when a real and talking ghost shows up in front of him.

At this point, the most noticeable thing in the show is the comical timing, which couldn’t be any more perfect. For all of Shin I Rang’s serious and determined attitude, he has a very goofy side to him that clearly shows that he isn’t your typical hero. He almost faints the moment he sees the ghost. Instead of facing this strange apparition head-on, he goes straight to a priest to find out how to deal with it, only for the priest to turn out to be a former shaman. Unable to control this, he even gets possessed by the ghost, turning into a completely different person, in a scary but funny sense.

Still, once I Rang gets a way to connect with the ghost and knows more about his story, the emotional roller coaster begins. After discovering that the man, Lee Kang Poong (cameo by Heo Sung Tae), died during surgery due to medical malpractice, Shin I Rang decides to approach the man’s widow to ensure she doesn’t accept an unfair settlement. Only that way would the ghost find peace and let go of his grievances. And to nobody’s surprise, the law firm that is representing the doctor responsible for this man’s death is none other than Han Na Hyun.

The legal battle that they have is both frustrating and hilarious, not only because I Rang ends up possessed by Kang Poong in the middle of the trial but because he ultimately fails to ace his first time at court. Furthermore, Han Na Hyun is no simple opponent. Although we only see glimpses of this woman’s story, we can expect to see a huge character development from her since, right now, she is basically the villain. Even more so, given that she is on Yang Do Kyung’s (Kim Kyung Nam) side, the CEO in her law firm, who appears nice and kind on the outside but hides a vicious personality.

As Shin I Rang goes after a key piece of evidence to prove the medical malpractice, he gets into a fight with a gang while possessed by Lee Kang Poong once again. By now, he is more than used to these situations. What started for him as a creepy nightmare is becoming somewhat of a superpower. By the time he defeats the bad guys and is able to get the evidence and win his case, even I Rang is reluctant to let go of his ghost friend, not because he loves having his body taken over by a spirit but because the emotional connection that’s born between them drives him to wish they could stay together for a little longer.

Watching Lee Kang Poong say his final goodbyes to his family, giving a last hug to his little girl, and thanking I Rang for his help immediately makes you choke on your tears. After all, the lawyer’s mission wasn’t only to seek justice for the man’s death but also to give his loved ones a way to grieve their loss and move on. And that’s where the most emotional point of this show might be. Because sometimes justice doesn’t only mean getting a criminal behind bars but also ensuring a way for the victims to heal from their pain.

And you can count on I Rang becoming the person to help them get justice, for both the living and the dead. Albeit much to his dismay, a new ghost shows up in his office looking for his legal and paranormal services. What will this kind-hearted, passionate, yet scaredy-cat lawyer encounter as he continues having more ghost clients? Surely, there’s much more emotion, mysteries, and tears awaiting us in the upcoming episodes of “Phantom Lawyer.”

Watch the first episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer” and “Sniper Butterfly“