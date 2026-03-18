IU Talks About Why She Chose To Star In 'Perfect Crown,' Her Unique Character, And Reasons To Anticipate The Drama

IU is gearing up to charm as Sung Hee Joo in MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi An (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, IU spoke about the drama, sharing, “I’m worried and nervous, but above all, I’m excited to hear that many people are looking forward to it. I hope this project becomes one that viewers enjoy until the very end.”

Regarding her decision to star in “Perfect Crown” as the follow-up drama to “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” IU shared, “The title is unique, so it left an impression. Each of the character’s personalities stood out, and they were intertwined in an interesting way. In particular, Hee Joo’s unpredictable behavior and her power to carry out those actions felt charming.”

In the drama, Sung Hee Joo, the head of Castle Beauty, has it all—beauty, ability, and wealth—but because the authority of the aristocratic class is so powerful, she constantly runs up against the limits of her status as a commoner and a child born out of wedlock.

IU used the words, “greed, temperament, and cuteness,” to describe Sung Hee Joo, saying, “At first, she shows her uncontrollable ambition and eccentric personality, but as the drama progresses and her deficiencies are filled, she shows her cute yet cool side.”

On Hee Joo’s special characteristic, IU picked “proactiveness” since the way she sets aside her pride and uses her various charms along with perseverance to build a relationship with Grand Prince Yi An came off as charming. The moment her emotions toward Grand Prince Yi An changes is also the part where Hee Joo’s multidimensional nature comes to light.”

Portraying a character who had to prove herself from a young age, IU shared, “Although Hee Joo is skilled at hiding her vulnerability through cynical expressions and behaviors, I didn’t want to miss moments where her loneliness and fragility inevitably show through. In the process of achieving her goal, I tried to differentiate when Hee Joo was enjoying the dopamine and when she wasn’t through the liveliness in her voice and facial expressions.”

Finally, IU picked points to anticipate in “Perfect Crown,” choosing “the fast-paced development in the first half, the interwoven emotions between characters, and the emotional love story in the latter half” as key reasons to anticipate the upcoming drama.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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