Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Reluctantly Team Up Despite Their Ill-Fated Relationship In New Drama “The Scarecrow” Posters

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled its first posters!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of serial murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the story tracks two men bound by misfortune as they chase the truth across 30 years, building suspense through their uneasy alliance of hatred.

Park Hae Soo stars as ace detective Kang Tae Joo, known for his keen observation and sharp instincts. After being demoted in Seoul, he returns to his hometown of Gangseong and sees a series of murders as a chance to restore his honor. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is assigned as the detective working with Cha Si Young, who bullied him in school.

Lee Hee Joon plays elite prosecutor Cha Si Young, who blends cold judgment with political skill. Determined to earn his father’s approval and break into politics, he will stop at nothing to solve the Gangseong serial murder case. To achieve his ambitions, he teams up with Kang Tae Joo.

The first poster features the powerful presence of Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon. Set against rice fields under a blue sky with low-hanging clouds, the scene highlights a luxury sedan and the two men, as if recreating the year 1988. The short-haired, casually dressed detective Kang Tae Joo gives off a free-spirited vibe, sharply contrasting with the meticulously styled prosecutor Cha Si Young, whose look is neat from head to toe.

These two men, tied by a long ill-fated bond, are drawn together by the serial murder case that shook their hometown of Gangseong. The phrase above them, “Will you question, or will you cover up?” adds a layer of intrigue. The poster hints at a tense chase after a criminal who is seemingly catchable yet untouchable as well as a hidden battle between the truth and a cover-up.

In another poster, Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young raise the tension with eyes that convey very different moods. Most strikingly, a scarecrow stands tall among the dark rice fields, and the human-like black figure features part of a phrase about finding the missing. The scarecrow, hinting at a tense hide-and-seek game with the criminal, and the phrase, “Finally, I found you. My long-sought killer,” hints at the investigation journey of Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young.

The production team said, “The explosive chemistry between Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon will be a major highlight for viewers. Please look forward to the joint investigation narrative of Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young, two men who were once ill-fated nemeses and objects of hatred to each other.”

“The Scarecrow” is set to premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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