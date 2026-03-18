Park Sung Woong And Lee Soo Kyung Share Keywords For “Cabbage Your Life” And What To Look Forward To

Park Sung Woong and Lee Soo Kyung have heightened anticipation for their upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life.”

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Park Sung Woong plays Sung Tae Hoon, who rose to the position of department manager at a major conglomerate purely on ability and works hard for his family. Due to an unexpected transfer, he moves with his family to the rural village of Yeonriri. Lee Soo Kyung stars as Jo Mi Ryeo, a super mom who has raised her three sons alone while her husband is tied up with work.

With the premiere just around the corner, lead actors Park Sung Woong and Lee Soo Kyung shared key insights and highlights to look forward to in the drama.

Park Sung Woong commented, “There’s something fun about not knowing where the story will go. It can feel warm, then suddenly hit you with a twist. It includes everything from family and neighbors to romance among the younger generation, making it very diverse. It truly feels like a comprehensive gift set of a drama. If you watch it comfortably with an open heart, you’ll naturally become immersed.”

Park Sung Woong chose “The Love of Mungyeong” as a keyword for the drama. He explained, “Most of the filming took place in Mungyeong, and whenever we filmed scenes of Tae Hoon planting cabbages, the owner of the field would always bring us delicious food and snacks. I was so grateful for that kindness that I can’t think of this project without remembering the love of Mungyeong.”

As for the most anticipated scene, he added, “Like in the previously released teaser, there are bickering scenes with actor Lee Seo Hwan, who plays village head Im Joo Hyung, and most of them were created through ad-libs. Please look forward to Tae Hoon and Joo Hyung’s interactions.

Lee Soo Kyung shared, “During breaks, I spent a lot of time with Park Sung Woong and the actors playing our sons. We often had ‘dad joke’ battles, and I especially remember Woo Hyuk, who plays the youngest son Seong Ji Goo, preparing by writing down dad jokes in a notebook.”

Lee Soo Kyung also described the drama with the keyword “cold.” She said, “It was so cold during filming that we used more than 200 hand warmers, but whenever we laughed together, it felt warm. The time we spent taking care of one another during filming remains especially memorable,” raising anticipation for their on-screen synergy.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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