Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Kang Mal Geum, Oh Jung Se, And More Impress At Script Reading For “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The script reading brought together director Cha Young Hoon, writer Park Hae Young, and cast members including Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Park Hae Joon, Bae Jong Ok, Choi Won Young, and Han Sun Hwa.

Koo Kyo Hwan, who plays Hwang Dong Man, a film director who is essentially unemployed, realistically portrayed the character’s unstable inner world, heightening immersion. He perfectly captured the emotions of Hwang Dong Man, who is torn between reality and his ideals.

Go Youn Jung takes on the role of film producer Byun Eun Ah, who is known by the nickname “The Axe” for her ruthless script reviews. She added depth to the character by perfectly portraying the hidden scars beneath her tough exterior.

Oh Jung Se stars as Park Kyung Se, a director who has been entangled with Hwang Dong Man for 20 years. He convincingly portrayed the character’s complex inner world, expressing both the desire to prove his worth and a lingering sense of inferiority.

Kang Mal Geum displayed strong charisma as Go Hye Jin, the CEO of a production company.

Park Hae Joon plays Hwang Dong Man’s older brother Hwang Jin Man, a man living with regret over his past. In contrast to his emotionally expressive younger brother, he balanced the narrative as the older brother who quietly endures everything.

Choi Won Young heightened the tension as film company CEO Choi Dong Hyun, who stands in opposition to Byun Eun Ah.

Bae Jong Ok plays top actress Oh Jung Hee, who strives to maintain perfection, while Han Sun Hwa plays the candid and charming actress Jang Mi Ran. Their relationship, affectionate on the surface but laced with rivalry beneath, is one of the highlights of the drama.

Actors Jeon Bae Soo, Shim Hee Seop, Bae Myung Jin, Jo Min Guk, and Park Ye Ni added depth to the story as members of a film industry gathering that began with eight college seniors and juniors meeting on the first floor of GoBak Film. They portray realistic relationships within the film industry, where jealousy, competition, and solidarity intertwine. Their dynamic, marked by both rivalry and occasional camaraderie, is expected to add further depth to the drama.

Watch the full script reading below!

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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Also check out Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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