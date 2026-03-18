Go Joon Announces April Marriage

Actor Go Joon will be tying the knot this April!

On March 18, a representative from Go Joon’s side shared, “Go Joon will hold his wedding on April 5 in Seoul,” adding that his bride-to-be is a non-celebrity. The ceremony will be held privately.

In a phone interview with the press, Go Joon shared more details about his upcoming marriage. He revealed, “I’ve known my fiancée for a long time, but we began dating last year. I used to believe in not getting married, but after meeting her, my perspective changed.”

Go Joon also addressed speculation about a possible premarital pregnancy. “That’s absolutely not the case. But I do hope to have children soon,” he said with a laugh.

The wedding will be hosted by comedians Jo Hyeon Min and Kwon Pil, while Urban Zakapa will perform the congratulatory song.

Go Joon made his debut in 2001 through the film “Wanee & Junah.” He later gained recognition through films such as “Tazza: The Hidden Card” and “Midnight Runners,” as well as dramas including “The Fiery Priest” and “Snow White Must Die – Black Out.”

Congratulations to Go Joon and his fiancée on their upcoming marriage!

Watch Go Joon in “The Fiery Priest” below:

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