Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Seok Ho, And Jung Seung Gil Unite As A Quirky New Squad In “Phantom Lawyer”

“Phantom Lawyer” has teased the full-fledged team-up of Yoo Yeon Seok’s squad!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

In previous episodes, Shin I Rang began displaying increasingly unusual behavior—talking to himself, uncovering clues with uncanny precision, and even slipping into a rough dialect while acting like a gangster—completely unlike his usual self, raising concern among his family. When his mother Park Kyung Hwa (Kim Mi Kyung) discovered that he could see ghosts, the drama flashed back to a scene of her performing a ritual for her late prosecutor husband, hinting at a deeper mystery.

Newly released stills show Shin I Rang’s brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho) praying inside a church, with Park Kyung Hwa and Father Matteo (Jung Seung Gil) quietly standing behind him. In this scene, Park Kyung Hwa entrusts her ghost-seeing son to Yoon Bong Soo—leading to a turning point where, despite his fear of ghosts, Bong Soo joins Shin I Rang’s law office as its manager and begins looking after him in earnest.

Other stills capture Shin I Rang, Yoon Bong Soo, and Father Matteo gathered on the rooftop of Okcheon Building. Previously, this rooftop was where Shin I Rang bid farewell to Lee Kang Poong (Heo Sung Tae), a spirit whose unjust death he helped resolve, making it a meaningful location in the drama. Now, the unlikely trio—a ghost-seeing lawyer, a ghost-fearing brother-in-law, and a former shaman-turned-priest—are finally set to join forces as the “Shin I Rang Squad.”

The production team shared, “In this week’s episodes, those who have come to learn Shin I Rang’s secret will begin to come together in their own ways to support him. Following the heartwarming family chemistry of the ‘Shin I Rang family,’ please also look forward to the comedic yet dependable teamwork of the ‘Shin I Rang Squad,’ featuring Shin I Rang, his protective brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo, and their ally Father Matteo.”

The next episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on March 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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