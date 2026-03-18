JYP Entertainment Announces Strong Legal Action Against Stalking Behavior Toward 2PM Member

JYP Entertainment has issued a firm warning regarding stalking behavior targeting a member of 2PM.

On March 18, the agency revealed that it had recently identified stalking-related actions that violate the artist’s privacy and threaten their safety. JYP Entertainment stated that it is currently securing evidence and pursuing legal action, emphasizing that it will respond with strict legal measures without leniency.

Below is the agency’s full statement:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We have recently identified stalking-related behavior that invades the privacy and threatens the safety of a member of 2PM.

It has been confirmed that the individual followed the artist’s movements for an extended period, engaged in threatening behavior and remarks, and repeatedly attempted to approach the artist.

We consider this a serious matter that poses a significant threat to the artist’s physical and psychological safety, and we are currently securing evidence and taking legal action.

Should the same or similar stalking behavior occur again in the future, we would like to firmly state that we will respond immediately with additional legal measures without leniency.

Continuous stalking, tracking, and sharing the artist’s movements, and other actions that infringe on the artist’s daily life are all clear criminal acts. We prioritize the protection of our artists’ rights and safety above all else and will take strong action without exception against any violations.

In addition, we are continuously collecting evidence of malicious posts about our artists and pursuing legal action. We ask for fans’ interest and active reports regarding such matters. (fan@jype.com)

We will continue to place the highest priority on protecting our artists’ rights and safety and will respond firmly to any actions that infringe upon them.

Thank you.