Bae Sung Woo, Jung Ga Ram, Esom, And More Get Entangled In Two-Suspect Murder Case In New Film “The Ultimate Duo”

The upcoming film The Ultimate Duo” has released its main poster and announced its premiere date!

Based on a real-life case, “The Ultimate Duo” tells the story of Jae Hyuk (Bae Sung Woo), a detective demoted to a rural outpost, who teams up with rookie detective Joong Ho (Jung Ga Ram) as they head to Seoul in pursuit of the real killer behind a murder case involving two suspects.

Originally filmed in 2019, “The Ultimate Duo” had been awaiting release for years. However, its premiere was delayed due to Bae Sung Woo’s DUI incident and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after seven years, the film is finally set to hit theaters.

The newly released main poster showcases the relationships between five characters against a backdrop of an investigation board filled with clues and red strings. Veteran detective Jae Hyuk, dressed in a tracksuit, and rookie detective Joong Ho, sharply dressed in uniform and sunglasses, form a strikingly contrasting duo—hinting at a tense, clashing dynamic between the two.

Also featured are prosecutor Mi Joo (Esom), with her cold, piercing gaze; elite detective Oh Min Ho (Jo Han Chul), wearing a displeased expression; and prime suspect Jo Dong Oh (Yoon Kyung Ho). Each character is entangled in the case from different positions.

The tagline, “One case, two suspects,” along with a mysterious silhouette at the center, further amplifies curiosity about the unpredictable plot and the identity of the true culprit.

“The Ultimate Duo” is set to hit theaters on April 2.

Watch Jung Ga Ram in his film “Beasts Clawing at Straws” below:

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And watch Esom in her current drama “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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