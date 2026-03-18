NouerA Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 World Tour 'CATCH THE WAVE'

NouerA is embarking on a world tour!

On March 18, the “MAKE MATE 1” group officially announced their plans for their upcoming world tour “CATCH THE WAVE.”

First, NouerA will kick off the European leg of their tour in Amsterdam on May 23 before performing in Berlin on May 27, Warsaw on May 30, Milan on May 31, and Cologne on June 2.

NouerA will then return to Asia to perform in Bangkok on June 7, Taipei on July 5, and Tokyo on July 11.

Next, the group will head to North America to perform in Vancouver on August 16 and Montreal on August 18.

Additionally, NouerA will be holding a concert in Seoul at a date that has yet to be announced.

However, fans outside these cities need not be discouraged: NouerA will be revealing more tour stops at a later date.

Watch how NouerA was formed on their survival show “MAKE MATE 1” below:

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