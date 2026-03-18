Watch: 2PM Reveals New Version Of Official Light Stick

Get ready for a brand-new version of 2PM’s official light stick!

On March 18, 2PM released a teaser for the upcoming third version of their light stick.

The video reveals the design for the new and improved light stick, which will go on sale online on March 19 at 2 p.m. KST.

Check out the first glimpse of 2PM’s new light stick below!

Watch 2PM’s Taecyeon in “The First Night with the Duke” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” below:

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