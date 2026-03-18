Watch: BTS To Return To 'The Tonight Show' For 2 Separate Episodes

BTS is returning to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On March 18, the famous U.S. late-night talk show announced that BTS would be appearing on back-to-back episodes next week.

In what marks their first U.S. late-night show appearance as a full group since 2021, BTS will be joining host Jimmy Fallon for an in-studio interview and performing two songs.

BTS’s interview and first song will air on March 25, while their second performance will air on March 26.

Watch the show’s announcement video below!

“The Tonight Show” airs at 11:35 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to make their long-awaited comeback with their new album “ARIRANG” on March 20. Check out their latest teasers here!

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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