Watch: ITZY's Lia Launches Personal YouTube Channel + Reveals Her Home

ITZY’s Lia is now on YouTube!

On March 18, Lia launched a new YouTube channel of her very own under the name “LIA CHOI.”

For her first video, Lia gave viewers a peek inside her home—along with an introduction to her adorable dog Bella.

When asked to share her thoughts on starting her own YouTube channel, Lia says in the video, “I’m so happy. I’d always wanted to [have an individual channel on] YouTube. The other ITZY members and people around me told me they thought I’d do a good job if I had my own YouTube channel, so I mustered up the courage to start one.”

Check out Lia’s new YouTube channel here, and watch her very first video with English subtitles below!