P1Harmony Breaks 500,000 1st-Week Sales For 1st Time With 'UNIQUE'

P1Harmony is soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

Last week, P1Harmony made their return with their new mini album “UNIQUE” and its title track of the same name on March 12.

According to Hanteo Chart, “UNIQUE” has now achieved the highest first-week sales of the group’s career to date. In the first week of its release (March 12 to 18), the mini album sold an impressive total of 503,745 copies—breaking their previous first-week sales record of 443,108 set by “DUH!” last year.

Congratulations to P1Harmony on their new personal record!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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