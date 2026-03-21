4 Times Episodes 5-6 Of 'The Practical Guide To Love' Were Hilarious

It looks like the wheels are finally in motion as Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) steps into the spotlight, determined to steer both Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min) and their relationship toward a happy ending. In episodes five and six, he shifts from a passive observer to an active participant, taking it upon himself to resolve the obstacles keeping them apart. However, his earnest efforts, combined with the episodes’ playful tone, lead to more than a few laugh-out-loud moments.

From Tae Seop’s not-so-subtle attempts to stake his claim, to little Lee Sua (Kim Ro Ah) unexpectedly stepping in to salvage a grown man’s love life, here are four of the funniest moments from “The Practical Guide to Love” episodes five and six.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Tae Seop gets territorial in the most unexpected way

From the very beginning, “The Practical Guide to Love” positions Tae Seop as the safer choice. He is steady, considerate, and the complete opposite of Ji Su’s (Lee Ki Taek) free-spirited, thrill-seeking charm. But that same “nice guy” energy has, in recent episodes, made him feel a little too predictable. While Ji Su whisks Ui Yeong away on spontaneous adventures and isn’t afraid to take bold risks, Tae Seop tends to overthink himself into inaction.

Episodes five and six, however, mark a noticeable shift. Tae Seop finally seems to have a clear goal: he wants to date Ui Yeong, and he is done hesitating. This new resolve leads to one of the drama’s funniest moments yet.

After awkwardly waking up in a church following their kiss and fumbling by introducing Ui Yeong as merely an acquaintance, Tae Seop gets a second chance at the café where Ji Su works. What he walks into is enough to snap him out of his usual hesitation.

Ji Su is kneeling close to Ui Yeong, and suddenly, being shy is no longer an option. In a rare burst of confidence, Tae Seop openly brings up their kiss, fully aware that Ji Su is within earshot.

Of course, this is still Tae Seop. 10 minutes later, the realization hits, and the awkwardness comes rushing back, leaving him unable to even mention the incident again. Still, seeing him get territorial, even briefly, is both hilarious and oddly endearing.

Lee Sua steals the show with unexpected dating advice

In real life, involving a child in adult dating dilemmas would be questionable at best. In this drama, though, it becomes one of the most charming highlights. Episodes five and six firmly establish Lee Sua as an unexpected scene-stealer.

After confidently declaring his kiss in front of Ji Su, Tae Seop quickly loses that courage and fails to properly ask Ui Yeong out. Completely deflated, he ends up at a friend’s house, questioning everything. While his friend tries to comfort him, it is Lee Sua who delivers the most memorable advice.

Initially, it seems like she will offer a comedic one-liner. Instead, she surprises everyone with sincerity. She reassures Tae Seop that he did nothing wrong by kissing Ui Yeong, pointing out that a kiss does not inherently hurt anyone. She goes even further, telling him that having a crush is a blessing and something to cherish. The payoff makes the moment even better.

After days of hesitation, it is only after receiving advice from a literal child that Tae Seop finally gathers the courage to properly ask Ui Yeong out. And she says yes. Who needs a wingman when you have Lee Sua?

A sleepover that turns into an accidental bromance

What starts as a celebratory afterparty quickly spirals into chaos. Following the successful wine tasting event, everyone gathers for drinks, including Ji Su. The night ends with Tae Seop completely blackout drunk, forcing Ui Yeong to step in and help. The next morning, she wakes up in a hotel room to find Tae Seop asleep on the floor in a bathrobe. Naturally, her mind jumps to conclusions. But the real surprise is Ji Su’s presence in the room.

As it turns out, a drunk Ui Yeong got Ji Su’s help to get Tae Seop safely to the hotel, only to fall asleep herself. Ji Su, choosing to be respectful, stayed rather than leave the two alone. The situation is already chaotic, but it gets even better when Tae Seop and Ji Su leave the room together, adjusting their clothes, only to be spotted by the hotel’s general manager (Kim Won Hae), who immediately misreads the situation.

What makes the scene land is its restraint. The humor does not rely on mockery of queer relationships in general but instead on Tae Seop’s signature awkwardness as he desperately tries, and fails, to explain what actually happened.

When miscommunication actually works

Miscommunication is often one of the most frustrating tropes in romantic comedies. Here, it becomes one of the funniest subplots.

Ui Yeong’s coworker Hyun Min (Jung Hye Sung) and her childhood friend Seung Jun (Ju Yeon U) meet for a simple manga exchange, but the night takes an unexpected turn, and they end up spending it together.

Everything seems fine until the next morning, when Seung Jun accidentally damages one of the manga volumes. Panicking, he hides it and leaves. Later, when Hyun Min messages him to talk about the previous night, he assumes she is referring to the damaged manga and calls it a mistake before sending her money.

The misunderstanding is as painful as it is funny. Thankfully, unlike the main trio, the two resolve things quickly after meeting again and officially start dating. If anything, Tae Seop, Ui Yeong, and Ji Su could learn a thing or two from them.

Among all the humor, one of the most satisfying moments in the latest episodes comes from Sae Byeok (Kim So Hye). She firmly rejects Do Hyeon (Shin Jae Ha), making it clear that her decision has nothing to do with Ui Yeong. She simply does not like his overbearing nature.

It is a small but meaningful moment. As an intern trying to secure a permanent position, Sae Byeok has been careful not to rock the boat. Watching her finally stand her ground and speak honestly feels both refreshing and empowering, adding another layer of depth to the drama’s character dynamics.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Love Story in the 1970s,” and “The Practical Guide to Love” “Sniper Butterfly.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands”